Report: Carbon credit prices continue to rise, even as retirements fall

Michael Holder
clock • 6 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Demand for credits continues to push up the value of the global carbon market, but concerns remain over whether sufficient numbers of credits can be delivered to allow corporates to comply with new offset rules and standards

Average carbon credit prices have continued to rise this year, even as fewer credits were retired from the market, as growing demand for higher quality credits has driven up prices. That is according...

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Michael Holder
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