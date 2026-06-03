Government faces calls to redesign SAF Revenue Certainty Mechanism

clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Open letter from leading clean tech firms urges policymakers to ensure support for Sustainable Aviation Fuel helps deliver a domestic green fuel industry

A group of British clean tech companies has this week called on policymakers to redesign the Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Revenue Certainty Mechanism (RCM) to better support the development of a domestic...

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