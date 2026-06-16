Green aviation: Government clears £219m Low Carbon Fuels Fund for take-off

New fund set to accelerate development of sustainable aviation fuels and support 15,000 aviation sector jobs
The government has today unveiled a new Low Carbon Fuels Fund (LCFF) that is set to provide £219m over the next four years to a range of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) projects. Open for applications...
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