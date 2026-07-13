Government plots path to protecting 30 per cent of England for nature by 2030

Defra's 30x30 delivery plan comes backed by £37m in funding to help National Parks and landscapes step up nature recovery efforts - but campaigners claim new strategy remains badly underpowered
The government has set out a new plan to ensure 30 per cent of land in England is conserved and managed for nature by the end of the decade, backed by £37m in new funding to support the dozens of National...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis