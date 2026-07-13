Government plots path to protecting 30 per cent of England for nature by 2030

Michael Holder
clock • 7 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Defra's 30x30 delivery plan comes backed by £37m in funding to help National Parks and landscapes step up nature recovery efforts - but campaigners claim new strategy remains badly underpowered

The government has set out a new plan to ensure 30 per cent of land in England is conserved and managed for nature by the end of the decade, backed by £37m in new funding to support the dozens of National...

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