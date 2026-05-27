UK regional airline Loganair inks 15-year e-SAF deal with ClimaHtech Green Flight

Long-term offtake deal will support UK production project for low carbon aviation fuels including power-biomass-to-liquid BioSAF and power-to-liquid eSAF
Loganair has signed a 15-year offtake agreement for innovative power-to-liquid Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) produced by ClimaHtech Green Flight, in a move the two firms said would help support the long-term...
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