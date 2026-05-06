How the solar and storage 'sweet spot' could slash Europe's energy costs

SolarPower Europe maps out scenario where solar and storage projects are deployed at scale through to 2030, cutting operating costs in half
Investment in solar and battery storage projects offer the most effective pathway for Europe to meet its renewable energy goals for the end of the decade and hold out the prospect of halving operating...
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