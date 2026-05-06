A story of fire and flood in Britain's new world of extremes

David Shukman's timely and vital new book asks if the UK is prepared for the intensifying climate impacts that are heading its way - and finds the country badly wanting
It's July 2021, and Tony Arancio is watching TV in his basement flat in South Hampstead. Suddenly, he notices his home is being invaded by brown water: a storm relief sewer has been overloaded by...
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