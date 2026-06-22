'The climate transition is underway': Business leaders acknowledge sustainability key to competitiveness

Major survey reveals widespread support for corporate sustainability efforts, but businesses want stronger and more consistent policy frameworks to help avoid a disorderly net zero transition
Global businesses increasingly view sustainability as a driver of competitiveness and resilience, but concern is growing among corporate leaders that a "disorderly climate transition" could lead to increased...
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