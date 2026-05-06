Study: Developing nations face $20tr in losses from climate-related health impacts by 2050

Changing climate will continue to drive health risks faster than systems can adapt without 'life‐saving' investment, major new report warns
Every $1 invested in tools and services to help governments, hospitals, emergency responders, and communities in Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America and the Caribbean prepare for climate-related...
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