Corporate giants urge governments to power up electrification plans

More than 100 global businesses have issued a joint statement calling on governments to prioritise electrification in response to global energy and price shocks
Global leaders are facing fresh calls to place electrification at the heart of their economic strategies, as a means of combatting sustained market volatility caused by continuing reliance on fossil fuel...
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