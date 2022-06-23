Keep it in the ground: How fossil fuel risk remains deeply embedded in global stock markets

Michael Holder
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Carbon Tracker analysis finds global stock markets are still carrying three times more carbon reserves than can be burned for the world to stay on a 1.5C pathway

Global stock markets are sitting on vast stranded asset risks, as they hold investments in three times more coal, oil and gas reserves than can be burned if the world is to stand a chance of limiting global...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

View profile
More from Michael Holder

BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2022: In photos

Ed Miliband: 'Green is not just the ethical choice, it is the economic choice'

Most read
01

'Nothing short of staggering': Global offshore wind power pipeline 'doubles in a year'

21 June 2022 • 3 min read
02

Danish electric ferry breaks record for longest trip on single battery charge

20 June 2022 • 1 min read
03

Carbon tariffs: Government confirms it is to consult on carbon border adjustment mechanism

21 June 2022 • 4 min read
04

COP15: Much-delayed global biodiversity summit set to be relocated to Montreal

20 June 2022 • 2 min read
05

'Energy efficiency capital of the world': Inside a Danish municipality's mission to dramatically slash its energy use

21 June 2022 • 9 min read

More on Risk

Study: Accelerated clean energy transition could slash family energy bills
Policy

Study: Accelerated clean energy transition could slash family energy bills

Research by We Mean Business Coalition and Cambridge Econometrics released ahead of upcoming G7 Leaders Summit in Berlin

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 23 June 2022 • 3 min read
Editor in chief James Murray's speech at the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2022 | Credit: Incisive Media
Policy

The green peace deal

The opening speech from this year's BusinessGreen Leaders Awards - in full

James Murray
James Murray
clock 23 June 2022 • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Investment

IEA: Clean tech drives record-breaking energy investment

Latest projections show global energy investment set to rise eight per cent this year, driven by surging investment in clean energy infrastructure

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 23 June 2022 • 4 min read