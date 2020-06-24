climate risk
£30bn pension partnership promises to align holdings with Paris Agreement goals
Brunel Pension Partnership also promises to ditch asset managers who fail to act on climate
Lloyds pledges to halve emissions from projects it finances by 2030
The UK lender's pledge builds on previous commitments not to finance new coal-fired power stations or Arctic oil and gas exploration
Poll: Two thirds of UK CEOs see the climate crisis as a threat to their business
Annual global survey of chief executives reveals climate-related issues have soared up the agenda of corporate bosses
A-List: Which companies are the world's climate action leaders? And why are they so commercially successful?
Non-profit CDP has completed its annual assessment of 8,000 of the climate disclosure and transparency of the world's largest companies - and they stand out in more ways than one
Accounting bodies call for urgent overhaul of corporate SDG reporting
'Without companies aligning their business models and operations with the SDGs - they simply won't be achieved' experts warn
As climate climbs the global risk agenda, will Davos be different this year?
Dominance of environmental threats in this year's Global Risks Report suggests financial world is finally starting to grasp the urgency of the climate crisis
Climate threats sweep the board in 2020 global risk ranking
For the first time top five long-term risks facing world are environment and climate related, latest report from World Economic Forum reveals
BlackRock's Fink embraces sustainability as 'new standard' for investing
Larry Fink has unveiled a raft of actions to integrate sustainability into BlackRock's investment offering, with ESG set to be assessed with the 'same rigour' as liquidity and credit risk
Shareholders pressure Barclays to roll back fossil fuel financing
Shareholders worth more than £100bn are calling on Barclays to phase out the provision of financial services to energy firms that remain unaligned with the Paris Agreement
2019 was the year that…
It was a very good year, except when it wasn't, writes GreenBiz chairman and executive editor Joel Makower
Satellite climate data project secures £5m UK boost
New £5m virtual data centre utilising cutting edge satellite technology could help lower risk of climate impacts, government claims
The net zero decade? 10 key trends to watch for the 2020s
PART ONE: The next ten years are set to be decisive in the fight against climate change - here are the key trends that will shape the global green economy
'Pioneering exercise': New Bank of England Governor to oversee climate stress-test
Andrew Bailey will take over at helm of UK's central bank in March, replacing Mark Carney who has been instrumental in pushing for climate risk transparency
SDG13 Top Tips: How to embed the goal for climate action into the heart of your business
From science-based targets to the current vogue for net zero goals, here's how to kick off ambitious climate action in business
On climate risk, financial regulators are leaving us exposed to a devastating crisis
UK financial regulators are failing to enforce disclosure regulations, allowing companies to ignore climate risk, writes ClientEarth's Stephanie Morton
NEST plots boost to climate goals to accelerate corporate carbon cuts
Provider of millions of UK pensions considering raising its benchmark for climate positive companies
Ofwat confirms plan for £13bn climate resilience drive
Water company spending plans covering 2020-25 are set to see massive new investment in resilience measures
Survey: Top investors unhappy with corporate climate disclosures
Global survey reveals levels of engagement with the recommendations of the Taskforce on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures is leaving sustainable investors disappointed
Credit Suisse halts financing for new coal power plants
Swiss Bank extends policy that has already seen it halt financing for thermal coal mines
Global briefing: General Motors plans $2.3bn investment in giant battery factory
All the green business news from around the world this week
UK boards need to get serious about the climate change emergency
Nearly half of UK boards spent zero time discussing climate change and climate related risk last year, reveals Albert Ellis of Harvey Nash
Offset costs could weigh on EU airlines' credit ratings, S&P warns
Global ratings agency says costs of offsetting carbon emissions likely to pile pressure on airlines already struggling to stay afloat
Institute of Directors backs stronger climate governance in bid to 'restore trust in British business'
Senior UK business leaders call on next government to beef up climate reporting and establish Sovereign Wealth Fund to boost investment in green economy
Devastating floods lay bare urgent need for climate-resilient buildings
The UK should aim to ensure all buildings and infrastructure resilient to climate impacts by 2030, argues UK Green Building Council's John Alker