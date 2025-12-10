'Invisible ingredients': Toxic chemicals accused of causing $3tr a year in preventable costs

Study warns of ecological harms from toxic chemicals, as it argues reducing impacts through proven policies and technologies is feasible and cost-effective
A failure to regulate toxic chemicals in the global food system is costing nearly $3tr a year in preventable environmental and health costs. That is the headline conclusion of a new report published...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis