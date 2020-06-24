stranded assets
IEA: Oil and gas companies can't ignore the climate crisis
Fossil fuel firms must develop a clear strategy for managing the low carbon transition, experts are set to warn attendees at the World Economic Forum in Davos
As the climate crisis grows, Big Oil finds itself over a barrel
The sector is facing strong headwinds from activists, investors and governments, pitting the companies' relentless growth ambitions against the worsening signs of climate change
European Investment Bank: 'We will stop financing fossil fuels'
Multilateral bank says world's 'most ambitious climate investment strategy' will unlock €1tr of climate action and environmental sustainable investment through to 2030
Revealed: US asset management giants slammed as pro-climate proxy votes worst performers
Capital Group, T.Rowe Price and BlackRock register worst records, according to new analysis
Apocoalypse Now? European energy industry should prepare for 2030 complete coal phase-out, study warns
Carbon Tracker study suggests governments should provide financial support to utilities to transition to renewable energy, as coal plants continue to rack up losses
Tackling the 'supertanker': Are investors starting to get twitchy over worsening climate risk profiles?
Top financiers urge companies to align lobbying efforts with Paris Agreement, as markets struggle to price in climate risk
Plan A + B failed. What next for big oil?
As predictions of peak oil demand become more prevalent and environmental protests more vocal, Ed King wonders where the oil industry goes next
'Gradual or rapid': How fast is the low carbon transition likely to be?
World Economic Forum report considers whether major shift away from fossil fuels is likely within the next decade, or will take much longer than green business hope
Are plastics primed to be the next carbon bubble victim?
Plastic could become the new pariah in some investment circles, as analysts warn investors off firms with prolific single-use plastic production and use
City urged to attach 'climate risk' reports to pensions
MPs want mandatory climate reporting within three years to avoid risk to investments
Climate risk posed by oil, gas and coal leaves energy investors on shaky ground
Analysis by both Carbon Tracker and the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis highlight the growing threat posed to investors by their exposure to high-carbon business models
Capitalism is part of solution to climate crisis, says Mark Carney
Bank of England governor says firms that ignore crisis 'will go bankrupt without question'
Your oil major needs you
Shell's Ben van Beurden recently declared the pursuit of a net zero economy was 'the only way to go', but how can the fossil fuel industry overcome the barriers that block the path to deep decarbonisation?
Shell's Sinead Lynch: 'You do fundamentally change the way you look at the energy transition'
Shell's UK country chair talks to BusinessGreen about net zero targets, unburnable carbon, and why this time around the company's interest in renewables feels very different
Shell boss: Net zero is 'the only way to go'
Ben Van Beurden calls for industries to urgently step up collaborative efforts to support the Paris Agreement and overcome systemic barriers to faster decarbonisation
Chubb chucks coal
Insurance giant becomes the largest US insurer to date to announce it will halt underwriting for companies that are reliant on coal mining and power plants
CFA UK to introduce ESG investing qualification
First exam for new ESG investment qualification to take place on 1 December
Cambridge University agrees to explore fossil fuel divestment plan
Ex-archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams welcomes plans for fully costed proposals
Fossil fuel giants failing to disclose investor risk, study warns
Latest Carbon Tracker report provides fresh evidence energy sector is exposed to billions of dollars of transition risk as the world pivots to a low carbon economy
BlackRock under renewed pressure to support climate action
'The world's leading investor in climate destruction can no longer evade responsibility'
Fund managers worth $10.2tr urge oil firms to align with Paris Agreement goals
Shock survey of leading fund managers responsible for $10.2tr of assets reveal large majority want oil majors to adopt Paris Agreement-compliant strategies
Extinction Rebellion targets financial sector ahead of 'closing ceremony'
Having confirmed they are to bring the latest wave of actions to an end, Christian activists this morning staged a protests at Canary Wharf warning 'business as usual = death'
'Low carbon strategy': Equinor beefs up support for Paris Agreement
Joint statement with institutional investors strengthens oil major's low carbon plans, but critics insist wider targets are needed
'Alarming': Report warns oil and gas investment plans blow a hole in 1.5C ambition
None of the $4.9tr forecast to be spent on new oil and gas fields in the 2020s is compatible with limiting global warming to 1.5C, a Global Witness analysis has warned