'Snow joke': UK now has enough offshore wind capacity 'to roast three million turkeys'

Michael Holder
clock • 3 min read
The UK now boasts 16.1GW of offshore wind capacity, while the government has given the green light to a further 9GW of new renewables capacity in only the past 18 months

Enough new, clean power generation has been given the green light in the UK over the past 18 months alone to light over 73 million Christmas trees and broadcast the King's speech to over 7.5 billion televisions,...

Michael Holder
More on Wind

RWE and Thames Water ink five-year onshore wind farm deal
Wind

RWE and Thames Water ink five-year onshore wind farm deal

RWE to supply 132GWh of clean electricity to Thames Water each year through to 2030, covering up to 15 per cent of utility's essential services

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 19 December 2025 • 2 min read
Five Estuaries: Government green lights 300MW North Sea offshore wind project
Wind

Five Estuaries: Government green lights 300MW North Sea offshore wind project

Plans to add 79 turbines to existing Galloper Wind Farm off the Suffolk coast approved by DESNZ

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 18 December 2025 • 2 min read