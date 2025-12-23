Uber and Lyft eye electric 'robotaxi' trials on UK roads in 2026

Rival ride hailing apps both announce partnerships with China's Baidu to trial fully electric, self-driving vehicles in London next year, subject to regulatory approval
Driverless electric ‘robotaxis' could be set to hit UK roads next year, with ride-sharing apps Uber and Lyft having both secured partnerships with Baidu with a view to testing the Chinese firm's autonomous...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis