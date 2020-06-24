Carbon Tracker
BlackRock goes green? Investment giant joins Climate Action 100+
Move comes just a month after the firm was accused of being 'full of greenwash' by former US Vice President Al Gore
Apocoalypse Now? European energy industry should prepare for 2030 complete coal phase-out, study warns
Carbon Tracker study suggests governments should provide financial support to utilities to transition to renewable energy, as coal plants continue to rack up losses
'Gradual or rapid': How fast is the low carbon transition likely to be?
World Economic Forum report considers whether major shift away from fossil fuels is likely within the next decade, or will take much longer than green business hope
Climate risk posed by oil, gas and coal leaves energy investors on shaky ground
Analysis by both Carbon Tracker and the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis highlight the growing threat posed to investors by their exposure to high-carbon business models
Google and Carbon Tracker to use AI to track emissions from world's power plants
A $1.7m Google grant will see satellite imagery used to track emissions from the world's largest power plants
Fossil fuel giants failing to disclose investor risk, study warns
Latest Carbon Tracker report provides fresh evidence energy sector is exposed to billions of dollars of transition risk as the world pivots to a low carbon economy
Growth at all costs: How oil executive pay pushes fossil fuel exploration
Carbon Tracker analysis reveals how executive pay packages at oil and gas companies often remain performance-linked to growing production and volumes
Mark Lewis joins BNP Paribas Asset Management as head of climate change investment research
Leading analyst joins banking giant, as it continues to beef up climate change research capabilities
Over 40 per cent of world's coal plants now loss-making, analysis finds
More than 40 per cent of world's coal plants already running at a loss, making new renewables projects ever more competitive, Carbon Tracker analysis finds
From petrostates to ports: Report uncovers carbon bubble risks that will hit as fossil fuel demand peaks
Major new Carbon Tracker analysis predicts peak in fossil fuel demand during the 2020s will put trillions of dollars at risks across multiple sectors
IOSCO under fire for failure to set direction for climate risk disclosure
Body representing securities regulators around the world faces criticism from investors for 'staying silent' on climate risk disclosure
Rising carbon price set to push more coal off the grid
EU ETS price on course to hit €40 per tonne by 2023 says Carbon Tracker, but how high is too high?
Obituary: Green investment pioneer Tessa Tennant
'She did things, looking back, that were years ahead of their time'
Carbon Tracker powers up EV Oil Displacement Tool
New online tool to help investors model the impact of rapid electric vehicle adoption on oil demand
Carbon Tracker: Businesses could face continued EU carbon price surge
Major new study details how carbon prices across the bloc could double by 2021 if the EU moves to make emissions trading scheme compatible with the Paris Agreement
'Lightweight PR and greenwash' - BP's low-carbon plan dismissed
Environmentalists call strategy '20th century response to a 21st century problem'
Carbon Tracker recruits Barclay's high flier Mark Lewis
Lewis appointed as new head of research for carbon bubble analyst house
Risky business: Low-carbon transition threatens $1.6tr in fossil fuel investment
If climate policies follow strategy set out in Paris and ratchet up over time fossil fuel companies could be putting trillions of dollars at risk
Exxon investors deserve more detail on their investment risk, say analysts
Writing exclusively for BusinessGreen, Carbon Tracker analysts warn ExxonMobil's climate risk assessment is short on crucial detail
Exxon nudges in right direction on climate risk
The oil major's new energy and carbon report is progress but still lacks clarity, argue Carbon Tracker's Andrew Grant and Robert Schuwerk
'Structural decline': Is it time for oil giants to shake up their investment plans?
After a strong end to 2017, oil majors have some extra cash to play with - the question is, what should they do with it?
Report: US records 'lowest renewables plus storage bids' to date
Carbon Tracker analysis suggests Colorado is set to deliver reliable renewables plus storage projects at a price that is cheaper than operational coal capacity
How EU utilities could save billions by phasing out coal power
New analysis details how plummeting renewables prices, cheap gas and rising compliance costs mean over half of EU coal plants already lose money