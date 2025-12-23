North Yorkshire Council urged to delay Burniston fracking decision

Friends of the Earth urges council to wait until draft changes to national planning policy are finalised before deciding whether to give go-ahead to controversial fracking project
North Yorkshire Council is facing fresh calls to delay its decision over whether to give the go-head to a gas fracking project in Burniston, in order to allow time to fully consider the implications of...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis