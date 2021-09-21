Net Zero Festival Spotlight: Mark Campanale, founder and executive chair of Carbon Tracker

Mark Campanale is the founder of the hugely influential think tank Carbon Tracker, a non-profit organisation he helped set up over a decade ago to research and raise awareness of the impact of climate change on financial markets.

A pioneer of the sustainable investing movement, Campanale has long promoted the 'carbon bubble' hypothesis, which contends the global economy is headed for disaster unless companies align their business models with the climate goals of the Paris Agreement.

As part of BusinessGreen's Net Zero Festival Spotlight interview series profiling speakers taking part at this month's Net Zero Festival, Campanale discusses stranded assets, climate politics, and the dangers of reckless corporate accounting and auditing - and why a fossil fuel non-proliferation treaty would be his net zero superpower.

Mark Campanale is founder and executive chair of the Carbon Tracker Initiative.



Have you secured your tickets for the Net Zero Festival 2021 yet? Interested parties can sign up now for a free pass here.