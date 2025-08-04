'Ideal launchpad': London Thames Hydrogen confirms £200m hydrogen-from-waste funding

Investment in new facility represents first stage of UK's £1bn national hydrogen corridor
London Thames Hydrogen has today confirmed £200m private-sector funding to build a hydrogen-from-waste facility at an industrial cluster on the banks of the River Thames. Delivered by Nottingham-based...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis