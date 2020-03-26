carbon bubble
IEA: Oil and gas companies can't ignore the climate crisis
Fossil fuel firms must develop a clear strategy for managing the low carbon transition, experts are set to warn attendees at the World Economic Forum in Davos
As the climate crisis grows, Big Oil finds itself over a barrel
The sector is facing strong headwinds from activists, investors and governments, pitting the companies' relentless growth ambitions against the worsening signs of climate change
AXA promises investment and insurance coal phase-out
Campaigners hail new climate strategy as a 'new global benchmark for best practice'
'Deeply irresponsible': Fossil fuel production set to far exceed climate thresholds, report warns
Research led by UN Environment Programme calls for end to coal, oil, and gas subsidy support and increase in climate policy ambition
European Investment Bank: 'We will stop financing fossil fuels'
Multilateral bank says world's 'most ambitious climate investment strategy' will unlock €1tr of climate action and environmental sustainable investment through to 2030
Revealed: US asset management giants slammed as pro-climate proxy votes worst performers
Capital Group, T.Rowe Price and BlackRock register worst records, according to new analysis
Plan A + B failed. What next for big oil?
As predictions of peak oil demand become more prevalent and environmental protests more vocal, Ed King wonders where the oil industry goes next
Net zero: Oil and gas industry feels the climate heat
Oil and Money conference renames itself the Energy Intelligence Forum after New York Times drops sponsorship, while the UK's Oil and Gas Technology Centre announces Net Zero Solution Centre
Justin Welby: Investors must pressure firms to act on climate crisis
Archbishop of Canterbury says fund managers are not doing enough to press for change
We need a Green Bank of England
We should empower our central bank to go further in steering capital flows towards the low-carbon economy, argues Positive Money's executive director Fran Boait
City urged to attach 'climate risk' reports to pensions
MPs want mandatory climate reporting within three years to avoid risk to investments
Capitalism is part of solution to climate crisis, says Mark Carney
Bank of England governor says firms that ignore crisis 'will go bankrupt without question'
Your oil major needs you
Shell's Ben van Beurden recently declared the pursuit of a net zero economy was 'the only way to go', but how can the fossil fuel industry overcome the barriers that block the path to deep decarbonisation?
Chubb chucks coal
Insurance giant becomes the largest US insurer to date to announce it will halt underwriting for companies that are reliant on coal mining and power plants
CFA UK to introduce ESG investing qualification
First exam for new ESG investment qualification to take place on 1 December
Cambridge University agrees to explore fossil fuel divestment plan
Ex-archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams welcomes plans for fully costed proposals
Fossil fuel giants failing to disclose investor risk, study warns
Latest Carbon Tracker report provides fresh evidence energy sector is exposed to billions of dollars of transition risk as the world pivots to a low carbon economy
BlackRock under renewed pressure to support climate action
'The world's leading investor in climate destruction can no longer evade responsibility'
Extinction Rebellion targets financial sector ahead of 'closing ceremony'
Having confirmed they are to bring the latest wave of actions to an end, Christian activists this morning staged a protests at Canary Wharf warning 'business as usual = death'
'Low carbon strategy': Equinor beefs up support for Paris Agreement
Joint statement with institutional investors strengthens oil major's low carbon plans, but critics insist wider targets are needed
'Alarming': Report warns oil and gas investment plans blow a hole in 1.5C ambition
None of the $4.9tr forecast to be spent on new oil and gas fields in the 2020s is compatible with limiting global warming to 1.5C, a Global Witness analysis has warned
Mark Carney tells global banks they cannot ignore climate change dangers
Financial sector warned it risks losses from extreme weather and its stakes in polluting firms
Steady investments in a changing climate
Environment Agency chair Emma Howard Boyd's speech at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development - in full
BP has 'dramatically reduced' oil and gas exploration, executive claims
Dominic Emery, VP for strategic planning at BP, suggests sizeable chunk of firm's existing oil and gas resources could remain in the ground as it invests in new business models