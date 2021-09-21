Zoom in on Net Zero - with Boston Consulting Group's Bas Sudmeijer

VIDEO: Managing director and partner at management consultancy giant once again joins BusinessGreen's James Murray for a chat ahead of the 2021 Net Zero Festival
Based out of the US firm's London office, Sudmeijer leads on the BCG's climate and energy transition topics, and boasts vast experience in particular working with utility companies and oil and gas majors in Europe.
With the pandemic still far from over, Sudmeijer has over the past year been working with businesses over a tumultuous period for the global economy, ahead of what promises to be a critical few months for the net zero agenda, with COP26 just around the corner.
In his latest chat with BusinessGreen editor-in-chief James Murray (you can also watch last year's conversation here) Sudmeijer offers his take on what the past year has been like for corporates working to drive the net zero transition, whether sustainability has slipped down the agenda or remains on track for many businesses, and how to nurture and boost the policy environment in the UK. The conversation can be watched in full above.
It comes as the firm announces plans to bolster its climate commitments for the coming decade with a fresh Science-Based Target-approved goal for 2025.
As part of the new commitment, the firm has also increased its goal to reduce its business travel emissions from a 30 per cent reduction per full time employee (FTE) to a 48.5 per cent reduction per FTE by 2025, both against a 2018 baseline year, as well as exploring the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) for flights taken by employees.
BCG said it would also look to remove 100 per cent of the emissions it is unable to reduce "with the most effective carbon dioxide removal (CDR) solutions" by 2030.
