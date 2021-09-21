Zoom in on Net Zero - with Boston Consulting Group's Bas Sudmeijer

Our latest Zoom in on Net Zero interview guest is Bas Sudmeijer, a managing director and partner at Boston Consulting Group (BCG), one of the world's largest management consultancies.

Based out of the US firm's London office, Sudmeijer leads on the BCG's climate and energy transition topics, and boasts vast experience in particular working with utility companies and oil and gas majors in Europe.

With the pandemic still far from over, Sudmeijer has over the past year been working with businesses over a tumultuous period for the global economy, ahead of what promises to be a critical few months for the net zero agenda, with COP26 just around the corner.