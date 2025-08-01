Pensions Regulator: Treat climate change and nature loss as 'core financial risks'

Jasmine Urquhart
clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

TPR urges trustees to challenge advisers and fund managers on risks, use regulatory frameworks and build ESG

Pension trustees should treat climate change and nature loss as "core financial risks", The Pensions Regulator (TPR) has cautioned. In a blog on managing systemic risk, published yesterday, TPR climate...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Jasmine Urquhart
Author spotlight

Jasmine Urquhart

Senior Correspondent at Professional Pensions

View profile
More from Jasmine Urquhart

London Pensions Fund Authority allocates £250m to new environmental fund

The Pensions Regulator unveils fresh 2030 climate targets

More on Investment

Pensions Regulator: Treat climate change and nature loss as 'core financial risks'
Risk

Pensions Regulator: Treat climate change and nature loss as 'core financial risks'

TPR urges trustees to challenge advisers and fund managers on risks, use regulatory frameworks and build ESG

Jasmine Urquhart
Jasmine Urquhart
clock 01 August 2025 • 2 min read
HSBC ploughs £43bn into sustainable finance and investment worldwide in first half of 2025
Investment

HSBC ploughs £43bn into sustainable finance and investment worldwide in first half of 2025

The bank increased its investment in sustainable projects in the first half of this year, despite concerns that doing so could risk watering down its climate commitments

Amber Rolt
clock 01 August 2025 • 3 min read
Smart Pension invests £330m into Octopus Energy renewables funds
Energy

Smart Pension invests £330m into Octopus Energy renewables funds

Investment from the pension scheme aimed at financing green energy projects, including ground source heat pumps in South Wales

Martin Richmond
Martin Richmond
clock 29 July 2025 • 3 min read