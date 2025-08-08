New EV funding in the UK? It's a strong signal, but the government must be sharper

clock • 4 min read

Policymakers need to ensure private buyers are properly supported while businesses are given investment clarity, argues Climate Group's Dominic Phinn

The UK is a world leader when it comes to electric vehicles (EVs). Last year, it ranked as the third largest EV market globally and the largest in Europe by volume. A fifth of new vehicles registered were...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

More on Automotive

Study: More than 50,000 council owned EV chargers to be installed by 2027
Automotive

Study: More than 50,000 council owned EV chargers to be installed by 2027

New research argues roll out of charging network needs to accelerate further if barriers to EV adoption are to be lowered

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 07 August 2025 • 5 min read
EV sales rise again in July ahead of Electric Car Grant
Automotive

EV sales rise again in July ahead of Electric Car Grant

Electric vehicles account for over a fifth of new car sales, as analysts hail latest figures as further evidence of soaring demand for zero emission models

James Murray
James Murray
clock 05 August 2025 • 5 min read
Electric Car Grant: Citroën EVs the first approved for £1,500 government discount
Automotive

Electric Car Grant: Citroën EVs the first approved for £1,500 government discount

Government confirms first electric models to secure discounts through £650m Electric Car Grant scheme

Amber Rolt
clock 05 August 2025 • 2 min read