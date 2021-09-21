Businesses must collaborate to strengthen resilience against worsening climate impacts

The most effective resilience strategies harness the collective skills of both the private and public sectors, writes AECOM's Robert Spencer
The recent IPCC report sends the clearest message yet on the need for urgent action if we are to avert the worst impacts of climate change. But we also know much more since the panel's previous assessment...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no-strings trial