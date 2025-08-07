UBS becomes latest major European bank to quit Net Zero Banking Alliance

Swiss bank joins HSBC and Barclays in exiting UN-backed group following annual review of sustainability and climate-related memberships
UBS has today become the third major European bank to exit the Net Zero Banking Alliance (NZBA) in quick succession, after British banks HSBC and Barclays both quit the UN-backed group in recent weeks....
