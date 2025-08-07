UBS becomes latest major European bank to quit Net Zero Banking Alliance

Stuart Stone
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Swiss bank joins HSBC and Barclays in exiting UN-backed group following annual review of sustainability and climate-related memberships

UBS has today become the third major European bank to exit the Net Zero Banking Alliance (NZBA) in quick succession, after British banks HSBC and Barclays both quit the UN-backed group in recent weeks....

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

'Material risk': FCA concludes TCFD rules have helped investors better consider climate risks

Statkraft shares plans for 400MW green hydrogen scheme in Shetland

More on Investment

UBS becomes latest major European bank to quit Net Zero Banking Alliance
Investment

UBS becomes latest major European bank to quit Net Zero Banking Alliance

Swiss bank joins HSBC and Barclays in exiting UN-backed group following annual review of sustainability and climate-related memberships

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 07 August 2025 • 5 min read
Santander and Natwest join £220m fundraise to supercharge UK battery infrastructure
Investment

Santander and Natwest join £220m fundraise to supercharge UK battery infrastructure

Pulse Clean Energy secures funding from six international banks to build more than 700MWh of battery storage infrastructure

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 04 August 2025 • 4 min read
'Ideal launchpad': London Thames Hydrogen confirms £200m hydrogen-from-waste funding
Investment

'Ideal launchpad': London Thames Hydrogen confirms £200m hydrogen-from-waste funding

Investment in new facility represents first stage of UK's £1bn national hydrogen corridor

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 04 August 2025 • 3 min read