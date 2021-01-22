Podcast: How mobilising capital markets could drive decarbonisation of heavy industry
Climate Bonds CEO Sean Kidney and Decarb Connect founder Alex Cameron discuss the growing role for transition bonds in unlocking investment for tackling carbon-intensive sectors of the economy
With the Green Bond market delivering $1tr of investment, what opportunity could a new category of bond bring to companies trying to engineer a transition of hard to abate assets? How can capital markets be mobilised further to drive change in industries that need finance of a scale that matches the Paris agreement ambition?
Repurposing existing investment plans to support climate priorities is going be a key factor in delivering net zero. Could the bond market be a key element of financing decarbonisation at scale?
In a new podcast, Alex Cameron, Founder of Decarb Connect, and Sean Kidney, CEO of Climate Bonds, discuss the real need for transition bonds to help challenging industries find their route to change - a route which might not be available through green bonds or more traditional finance. The discussion covers the structure and clarity that will be essential, as well as the need for appropriate ambition on the part of the corporates, in order to help deliver decarbonisation in energy and carbon intensive industries. It also explores the progress of the growing green bond market and what other investment routes exist for interested parties.
The podcast can be listened to in full at the link below.
Decarb Connect will host its first digital festival next week. More details on the event are available here.
