Biden and the future of clean energy politics
New group Clean Energy for America is hoping to seize the opportunities that should come for the renewables sector with a Biden Presidency
Have you heard about the clean energy triangle? The theory goes that in order to rapidly deploy clean energy, you need three elements: technology; policy; and finance. When these components are integrated,...
More news
Court rejects legal bid to block 3.6GW Drax gas power plant in Yorkshire
Court of Appeal upholds government's decision to approve controversial project, despite claims it would undermine UK climate targets
Latest UK-France interconnector powers up to full capacity
National Grid confirms its second electricity link to France is now operating at full capacity providing a further boost to decarbonisation efforts
'A great vote of confidence': Nissan confirms plan to expand UK electric vehicle manufacturing
BBC reports Nissan has concluded Brexit deal has secured long term future for Sunderland factory