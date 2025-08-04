Santander and Natwest join £220m fundraise to supercharge UK battery infrastructure

Pulse Clean Energy secures funding from six international banks to build more than 700MWh of battery storage infrastructure
Pulse Clean Energy has today revealed it has inked a £220m green finance deal with a consortium of six international banks – including Santander and Natwest – to build more than 700MWh of battery storage...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis