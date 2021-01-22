'Our futures are at stake': Sports stars fear industry could be defeated by escalating climate impacts

Floods and storms are set to take an increasing toll on professional and amateur sports alike in the coming years

Top tennis, rugby, and football players open up about fears of growing impacts of volatile weather on sports in new ECIU podcast

A host of top athletes and figures from the world of sport have opened up about their fears over the growing impact of climate change on their professions, in a bid to raise awareness and ambition among fans and clubs alike in confronting the effects of hotter temperatures and volatile weather.

Top footballers, rowers, triathletes, and rugby and tennis players have all taken part in a new podcast series launched by the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) think tank today, which aims to investigate the "traditionally unexplored" links between sport and climate change.

Presented by former BBC Sport correspondent Jonathan Overend, it marks the first time many top sports starts have spoken out about the growing effects of climate change on their professions, as well as featuring input from top sports clubs and governing bodies.

As the planet warms, weather is becoming increasingly volatile, leading to scorching hot temperatures, severe flooding and raging storms that are taking an increasing toll on both professional and amateur outdoor sports.

But Overend said the "uneasy relationship" between sport and climate change was still "rarely discussed" in much detail or depth, as he called on fans, policymakers, sports clubs, and governing bodies to engage with the potential impacts "in order to search for solutions".

"Now is the time for more athletes to step up and act as influencers," he said. "Hopefully this series proves there's no need for a 'fear of hypocrisy'. Nobody's perfect. After all, what can be more important than the future of our planet? The future of sport depends on it."

Evidence continues to grow regarding the impact of the changing climate on professional sport, which remains a major ecomomic player and significant exporter for the UK. A report by the Rapid Transition Alliance last year estimated that over the next three decades a quarter of English league football grounds would be at risk from flooding every season, a third of British Open golf courses could be damaged from rising sea levels, and half of Winter Olympics cities could become unreliable hosts due to riding temperatures.

Speaking in the podcast, Premier League footballer, Southampton FC's Oriol Romeu, warned "we have to react before it's too late".

"I would love for us to not put ourselves in that situation and we don't regret afterwards saying 'we should have done this or should have done that'," said Romeu. "I'd rather do it now."

Others raising their concerns about the growing climate crisis in the series include GB Olympic rower Melissa Wilson, former Australian rugby union player David Pocock, and five-times Women's Tennis Association (WTA) doubles Grand Slam champion Lucy Safarova.

Safarova, also a French Open singles finalist in 2015, recalls her discomfort playing at the 2014 Australian Open during extreme heat during the podcast, an experience she describes as "insane" and "not healthy".

"It still feels like you're playing in the sauna," she explains. "We played through the middle of the day. It was 43 in the shade. On the court it was around 65. It's concrete under you, concrete around you so there's no escape from the brutal heat."

"Today is late already to say ok this is happening. If we continue the trend we have right now the planet won't be here as we know it very soon," Safarova adds. "Tennis is a global sport so I'm not going to be able to travel less but we are dying to change our calendar so we're not going insane distance and then back."