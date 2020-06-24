Climate Bonds Initiative
Green bonds reach record $255bn in 2019 with issuance set to soar in 2020s
Climate Bonds Initiative forecasts major global growth ahead that could see first $1tr issuance hit in early 2020s
Moody's: Green bond issuance to surge past $200bn in 2019
Global green bonds hit a new all-time quarterly high during the second quarter of this year, with $66.6bn brought to the market
Green bond milestone: Global issuance surpasses $100bn in first half of 2019
Climate Bonds Initiative now hopes annual green bond issuance can reach $1tr by the early 2020s
ING issues €2.6bn of climate bonds in boost for renewables and green buildings
Dutch banking giant launches 'largest ever green bond deal' from a European bank
Is green the new black for bonds?
Liontrusts' Kenny Watson explores why the green bonds market is more complex than it first appears
EU unveils green finance strategy to mainstream sustainable investing
Hotly anticipated report from European Commission picks up many of the recommendations made by expert group earlier this year, including green finance taxonomy and more focus on green retail banking
Hong Kong announces world's largest sovereign green bonds programme
Government budget for 2018/19 includes green bond issuance programme with a ceiling of $12.8bn
Report: Nordics and Baltics have 'clear opportunity' for green bonds growth
Climate Bonds Initiative study puts spotlight on growing issuances of green bonds from sub-national public sector across Nordic and Baltic region
Global green bonds market expected to surge to $200bn in 2018
Ratings agency S&P estimates issuance of green bonds could pass the $200bn mark for the year, up from around $155bn in 2017
'It's not enough': Climate bonds enjoy bumper 2017, but experts warn market needs to keep accelerating
Climate Bonds Initiative confirms global market grew 78 per cent and topped $150bn last year, but there is a long way to go to meet the $1tr goal for the still fledgling sector