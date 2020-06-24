Climate Bonds
Green bonds reach record $255bn in 2019 with issuance set to soar in 2020s
Climate Bonds Initiative forecasts major global growth ahead that could see first $1tr issuance hit in early 2020s
Sustainable bonds and green economy marks: London Stock Exchange beefs up sustainable investment offerings
Initiatives aim to support companies with sustainable business models and investors who are increasingly focusing on environmental products and services
Enel targets clean energy and climate action with €2.5bn SDG-linked bond
Italian gas and power giant places its first bond on the European market linked to two of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals
Soy Bonds: Financial facility eyes $1bn support for sustainable soy farming in Brazil
Financial facility is 'world's first' focused on investing in responsible soy farming on underutilised land in Brazil
Green bond milestone: Global issuance surpasses $100bn in first half of 2019
Climate Bonds Initiative now hopes annual green bond issuance can reach $1tr by the early 2020s
Green bonds market 'could hit record $180bn globally in 2019'
Labelled green bond market could grow by eight per cent this year, despite slowing overall global issuance, S&P Global Ratings estimates
Record year: Sustainable debt market surges forward in response to growing global demand
BNEF analysis confirms sustainable finance market grew 26 per cent last year, with a record $247bn of sustainability-themed debt instruments raised
Green bond market tipped to return to strong growth in 2019
After a year of 'healthy consolidation', SEB has published bullish predictions for the global green bond market in 2019
ING issues €2.6bn of climate bonds in boost for renewables and green buildings
Dutch banking giant launches 'largest ever green bond deal' from a European bank
Global green bond market tipped for record year
Briefing paper from SEB suggests that after a sluggish summer the global green bonds market is poised to return to solid growth
SSE issues €650m green bond
Second major green bond issue from energy giant aims to fund fresh wave of renewables development
Archimedes, Moody's, and a Sovereign Green Bond market primed for take-off
A new report predicts the green sovereign bond market is about to accelerate, and its analysis rings true
One Planet: Sovereign Wealth Funds, climate change, and the ability to move markets
Ben Caldecott of the Oxford Sustainable Finance Programme explains why President Macron's new Sovereign Wealth Fund announcement is such an important development for global climate action
Is green the new black for bonds?
Liontrusts' Kenny Watson explores why the green bonds market is more complex than it first appears
Asia's first corporate sustainability bond set to minimise forest-impact of Indonesian rubber production
Tropical Landscapes Finance Facility launches 'landmark' $95m sustainability bond with support from BNP Paribas
'It's not enough': Climate bonds enjoy bumper 2017, but experts warn market needs to keep accelerating
Climate Bonds Initiative confirms global market grew 78 per cent and topped $150bn last year, but there is a long way to go to meet the $1tr goal for the still fledgling sector
Fast work: Fastned almost doubles bond issue in response to 'strong demand'
EV charging specialist ups bond issue to €6m just 24 hours after launch
Fastned launches latest EV charging bond issue
Dutch charging network provider launches €3.3m bond issue to support latest round of expansion
Green bonds clear $100bn mark for the first time
Climate Bonds Initiative confirms 2017 will be the first year when over $100bn of green bonds have been issued
'UK first': Barclays issues €500m Green Bond
Banking giant says first green bond issued by a UK bank using UK assets attracted final order book of €1.85bn
BNP Paribas AM launches €100m green bond fund, as sector confirms record 2017 performance
Climate Bonds Initiative confirms sector has already surpassed the record $81.6bn of green bonds issued in 2016
Apple offers $1bn green bond
Tech giant launches its second green bond in a move that seeks to underline the company's on-going commitment to climate action
Moody's: Global green bonds market on track to smash $100bn mark after strong first quarter
Green bonds market records second highest quarterly performance as issuances top £29bn
Green bonds mean green business
Molly Scott Cato explores the huge opportunities and challenges presented by the expanding green bonds market