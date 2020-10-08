Net Zero Festival: What does business leadership look like on the path to 2030?

Krishnan Guru-Murthy speaks to We Mean Business CEO María Mendiluce, IKEA's Pia Heidenmark Cook, and Ørsted's Jakob Askou Bøss about the decade of critical climate action ahead

The net zero transition urgently needs to accelerate over the next decade, and in doing so the way all businesses operate is of course going to chance.

So how to businesses help decarbonisation efforts, and how do they navigate this complex landscape? What does business leadership look like in this most consequential of decades?

At the world's first Net Zero Festival last week, Channel Four News journalist Krishnan Guru-Murthy spoke to We Mean Business CEO María Mendiluce, Ingka Group's (IKEA) chief sustainability officer Pia Heidenmark Cook, and Ørsted's Jakob Askou Bøss to about the decade of critical corporate climate action ahead.

The fascinating, wide-ranging discussion - which touched on the priorities, challenges and opportunities for climate action in the 2020s, and the potential impacts of Covid-19 on the net zero agenda - is available to watch again above.

All of the panel debates, keynote speeches, and presentations from the world's first Net Zero Festival - which took place over three days from 30 September featuring hundreds of top speakers from business, politics and academia - are now available to watch again on demand through the Net Zero Festival website.

We Mean Business was one of the partners of the Net Zero Festival.

