We Mean Business
We Mean Business CEO Nigel Topping to step down
Topping will leave the business climate action organisation at the end of the year after five years at the helm
COP25: A missed opportunity, but business continues to drive ambition
Nigel Topping of the We Mean Business coalition reflects the limited progress delivered at the Madrid Summit
'Higher ambition': Corporate giants reiterate calls for climate action
Leading business and investor groups have again called on world leaders to deliver bolder decarbonisation targets, as influential TED Talks launches new climate focused programme
Car industry bodies slammed for 'disservice' to members over anti-green lobbying
We Mean Business CEO Nigel Topping said actions of some major car sector bodies go against interests of their members and the low carbon transition
Net Zero: EU businesses, investors, and unions back School Strike calls for bolder climate action
Open letter from leading business groups, investors, and trade unions signals support for wave of 'citizen mobilisations' and urges EU to formalise net zero emission strategy
Geneva Motor Show: The electric vehicle future has arrived
From the world's fastest road car to electric fleet announcements, Nigel Topping of We Mean Business reflects on the growing evidence electric vehicles are moving into the fast lane
'Politics still matter': As ministers arrive at COP24, business ramps up call to action
Talks are entering the final straight, and businesses are demanding an ambitious rulebook to help guide their green investments
IKEA Foundation beefs up We Mean Business group with $44.6m grant
Global green business alliance secures major funding from charitable arm of furniture giant