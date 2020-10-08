Corporate Leaders Group signals growing SME focus as Low Carbon Ltd joins stable

Low Carbon Ltd has become the first SME to join climate advocacy body the Prince of Wales's Corporate Leaders Group

Renewable energy investment company Low Carbon Ltd has today become the first SME to join the Prince of Wales's Corporate Leaders Group (CLG), bringing a small business perspective to the climate advocacy group that includes corporate giants such as Tesco, EDF, Unilever, and Coca-Cola.

The announcement signals a growing SME focus for the body, which has so far this year helped coordinate campaigns to influence government policy on the net-zero transition and coronavirus recovery. CLG said the addition of Low Carbon Ltd to its stable to draw on first-hand SME experience while exploring the measures government can take to provide the policy certainty required for SMEs to commit and take action to reduce their climate impact.

It will also deepen the CLG's capacity to advise its core members on engaging their supply chains through collaborative action directed towards achieving a net-zero economy, the body added

"We are excited to be extending membership to the SME community in the UK and believe the new perspectives they can offer and the opportunities to accelerate the transition to net zero will be invaluable," said CLG director Elliot Whittington.

Low Carbon is a British investment and asset management company focused on the development and operation of renewable power production at scale. It invests in both renewable energy developers and projects including solar PV, wind, energy storage, waste to energy and energy efficiency.

"We are delighted to join The Prince of Wales's Corporate Leaders Group and be its first SME member at a pivotal time for action on climate change," said Roy Bedlow, chief executive at Low Carbon. "We hope that being part of CLG's progressive voice on net zero will help more businesses from across the UK economy understand they have a part to play in the transition to climate neutrality."