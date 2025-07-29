Aquila European Renewables board 'disappointed' after preferred bidder changes offer

Clean energy investor pauses share selling process after preferred bidder reduces number of assets it had planned to acquire
Aquila European Renewables (AERI) has paused its share selling process after the preferred bidder reduced the number of assets it was planning to acquire, along with a cut in the indicated acquisition...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis