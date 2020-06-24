Ørsted
Ørsted strikes UK's first offshore wind PPA deal with Northumbrian Water
Water supplier to buy 100MW per year of power produced by Ørsted's Race Bank offshore wind farm
Ørsted pledges to invest over £23bn in green energy by 2025
Danish energy giant's board approves long-term investment plan as it predicts global market for renewables will triple through to 2030
Orsted's Race Bank gears up to full power
The 573MW offshore wind project can now produce enough electricity for half a million UK homes
Ørsted to sell 50 per cent stake in giant Walney offshore wind project
Danish firm, formerly DONG Energy, agrees to sell portion of under-construction project for £2bn
Oil and gas is 'no longer who we are': DONG Energy seeks to rebrand as Ørsted following fossil fuel divestment
Management says company's abbreviation of Danish Oil and Natural Gas no longer makes sense for an organisation that just sold its fossil fuel operations