Plugging in: Energy UK unveils London EV guide for businesses

The guide provides options to minimise the cost and complexity of upgrading power supplies and lists organisations that can provide advice, according to trade body

Guidance and support for London businesses on how to manage the move to electric vehicle (EVs) fleets has been launched today by Energy UK, in a bid to help smooth the path to battery powered transport and charging infrastructure in the UK capital

The guide - 'Connecting your Fleet' - examines the impact of EV charging on power supply and explains what businesses can do to minimise the cost and complexity of a power supply upgrade, according to the trade body.

Options explored in the guidance include energy efficiency improvements, installing on-site generation, and installing chargepoints that can charge smartly. Organisations able to provide information and advice are also listed, while case studies of London businesses already rolling out electric vehicles provide blueprints for how other firms can make the transition, Energy UK said.

The guide was produced by the trade body in collaboration with UK Power Networks, Transport for London, the British Vehicle Rental and Leasing Association, and the British Electrotechnical and Allied Manufacturers Association.

"To meet our Net Zero target and to improve air quality we need a rapid decarbonisation of transport," said Emma Pincheck, chief executive at Energy UK. "This guide will help fleets and businesses plan for the electric vehicle transition."

It comes amid growing evidence this week of the surge in EV adoption by both businesses and consumers in the UK. EV registrations grew by 157 per cent this year, against a context of declining overall car sales which have seen combustion vehicle sales slump by an average of 52 per cent, according to the latest industry figures released by SMMT earlier this week. Figures for September showed sales of battery EVs were three times higher than the previous year, while overall new car sales fell by 4.4 per cent, with 2020 experiencing the worst September in over twenty years.

In addition, further analysis yesterday underscored the tole of tax incentives introduced earlier this year in helping to fuel the EV sales growth, with the number of drivers opting to lease an EV almost doubling in the six months since new company car tax breaks eliminated Benefit In Kind tax for battery car drivers in the UK.