Global Briefing: Solar installations in Africa grew 54 per cent during record-breaking 2025

Stuart Stone
clock • 7 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

New report reveals record year for Africa's solar industry, China's clean tech industries now bigger than all but seven of the world’s economies, and Türkiye appoints COP31 Climate High-Level Champion

Solar installations in Africa grew by 54 per cent in 2025, according to a new report from the Global Solar Council (GSC) that confirmed the continent's enjoyed its fastest annual growth on record last...

