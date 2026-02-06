Global Briefing: Solar installations in Africa grew 54 per cent during record-breaking 2025

New report reveals record year for Africa's solar industry, China's clean tech industries now bigger than all but seven of the world’s economies, and Türkiye appoints COP31 Climate High-Level Champion
Solar installations in Africa grew by 54 per cent in 2025, according to a new report from the Global Solar Council (GSC) that confirmed the continent's enjoyed its fastest annual growth on record last...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis