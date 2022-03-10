'We need to make sacrifices': Inside one London council's quest to spur green public behaviour change

Michael Holder
clock • 9 min read
Credit: Waltham Forest Borough Council
Image:

Credit: Waltham Forest Borough Council

Waltham Forest Borough Council has launched a campaign to raise awareness of individual behaviours that can support climate action

For anyone working in climate policy, whether in the private or public sector, public engagement and behaviour change are always front of mind. Debates have raged over how best to encourage the public...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Octopus Renewables to add 690MW of capacity with flurry of European wind power deals

How the 1.5C goal could prove 'impossible' without carbon removal progress

Most read
01

Study: Insulation and heat pumps can deliver UK energy security more quickly than domestic gas fields

10 March 2022 • 4 min read
02

'Cry for attention': Anger as Nigel Farage launches campaign for net zero referendum

07 March 2022 • 7 min read
03

How to fight an economic war

03 March 2022 • 9 min read
04

Cutting the cord: Tony Blair Institute sets out plan to halt Europe's dependency on Russian gas

04 March 2022 • 5 min read
05

Move over, offsetting: Could carbon insetting be the next big thing in corporate decarbonisation?

09 March 2022 • 7 min read

More on Marketing

BusinessGreen Leaders Awards: Two weeks left to get your entries in
Energy

BusinessGreen Leaders Awards: Two weeks left to get your entries in

Just two weeks left to go to submission deadline for the 2022 BusinessGreen Leaders Awards - the UK's biggest and best celebration of the green economy

BusinessGreen Staff
clock 07 March 2022 • 3 min read
Credit: Amazon Aware
Marketing

Aware: Inside Amazon's new private label for sustainable goods

Joel Makower gets the inside track on Amazon's new sustainable product line

Joel Makower, GreenBiz.com
clock 04 March 2022 • 6 min read
Net Zero Finance Summit: Energy Minister Greg Hands joins speaker line-up for first net zero event of the year
Investment

Net Zero Finance Summit: Energy Minister Greg Hands joins speaker line-up for first net zero event of the year

Energy and Climate Minister joins speaker line-up featuring top executives from Bank of America, Schroders, HSBC, and many other leading financial firms and organisations

BusinessGreen
clock 01 March 2022 • 2 min read