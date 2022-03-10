The CO2 stored in the concrete blocks reduces the need for new cement, cutting new CO2 emissions in fresh concrete production.

Cleantech company neustark has this week announced that it has developed the first carbon-removal technology to secure 'Gold Standard' certification, hailing the move as a major step forward for the emerging carbon removal technology market.

The Swiss company confirmed that its technology, which permanently removes CO2 from the atmosphere by storing it in recycled concrete, has become the first tech-based solution to be awarded a 'Gold Standard' through the NGO-backed certification regime, which aims to independently ensure that carbon reduction projects feature "the highest levels of environmental integrity and contribute to sustainable development".

As such, carbon removal credits are now commercially available to buy from neustark, the company confirmed. According to its current order status, the company will have the removal capacity of 10kt of CO2 a year by the end of 2022, it added.

"We are proud to be the first ever tech-solution to establish a Gold Standard methodology for carbon removals," said Johannes Tiefenthaler, co-founder and co-CEO of neustark.

The new technology sees about 10kg of captured CO2 stored in a cubic metre of concrete, which reduces the need for new cement in the concrete, avoiding a further 20kg of new CO2 emissions.

Neustark also confirmed it is focusing on only capturing and storing air-captured or biogenic CO2 released from waste biomass, rather than CO2 released by burning fossil fuels, and as such it will not be issuing avoidance credits, which aim to reduce emissions by preventing the release of carbon that would otherwise have been emitted into the atmosphere.

Consequently, carbon credits issued using the new technology are designed to represent a net removal of CO2 from the atmosphere.

"What enabled neustark's methodology to become the first-ever tech-based carbon dioxide removal solution to join our methodology portfolio was its environmental integrity, permanence and measurability of the solution," said Vikash Talyan, technical director of standards and new programmes at Gold Standard. "We expect these high-impact credits to be sought after by companies looking to take responsibility for their climate impact by financing carbon sequestration efforts that also deliver progress toward Sustainable Development Goals like SDG 9 - Innovation + Infrastructure and SDG 11 - Sustainable Cities and Communities."

