Defra aims to unlock 19GW of offshore wind through new Marine Recovery Fund

Government claims new fund can both support nature recovery efforts and speed up the approval process for offshore wind farms
Offshore wind developers will soon be able to compensate for any impacts they have on Britain's marine environment by paying into a new government funding scheme launched today, which would see the proceeds...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis