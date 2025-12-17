CBAM: EU seeks to extend carbon border levy to additional products

Michael Holder
clock • 7 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

European Commission proposes reforms to CBAM that would see a further 180 imported steel and aluminium products impacted by the levy

The EU's carbon border levy could be expanded to cover a wider range of steel and aluminium products, including washing machines and car parts, when the landmark policy comes into force in January...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Defra aims to unlock 19GW of offshore wind through new Marine Recovery Fund

OFI unveils 2030 goals for sustainable spice supply chain

More on Taxation

Government warned ECO cuts could put 60,000 jobs at risk
Taxation

Government warned ECO cuts could put 60,000 jobs at risk

Axing green levies and scrapping the ECO energy efficiency scheme could impact tens of thousands of jobs across the UK, industry body warns

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 12 December 2025 • 5 min read
Autumn Budget 2025: At a glance guide for the green economy
Taxation

Autumn Budget 2025: At a glance guide for the green economy

BusinessGreen's all-you-need-to-know guide to the green announcements in today's Autumn Budget

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 26 November 2025 • 13 min read
Reports: Chancellor ditches plan to cut VAT on energy bills
Taxation

Reports: Chancellor ditches plan to cut VAT on energy bills

FT reports the Treasury will instead move to reform levies on energy bills, fuelling fears energy efficiency funding could be cut

James Murray
James Murray
clock 26 November 2025 • 3 min read