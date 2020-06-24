WindEurope
European wind industry warns it faces headwinds over next five years
Industry predictions point to 'significant uncertainty' in outlook as governments mull national climate plans
Multi-billion windfall: Europe invested €27bn in new wind farms in 2018
Record amount of future new wind capacity will be financed from last year's investment, according to WindEurope
Global wind energy capacity growth slows as 51.3GW added in 2018
Global Wind Energy Council data shows growth rate for new wind capacity slowed slightly last year, despite uptick in offshore projects
Winds of change: Wind farms now provide 14 per cent of EU power
But WindEurope points to drop off in capacity growth in 2018 and calls for increase in renewables ambition from European policymakers
'Booming': Global corporates race to sign wind power PPAs
Aluminium sector leads the pack in securing corporate agreements for wind power in Europe, helping to deliver record number of new deals in 2018
'Chasing seats in musical chairs': EU wind sector raises concerns over steel import limits
Europe's wind industry fears proposed limits on steel imports to the EU could jeopardise EU 2030 renewable energy targets
Eight things you need to know about today's renewables reports
From record-breaking European wind energy installations to France's ambitions to become tidal energy leader, BusinessGreen rounds up the need-to-know green energy news
UK built half of Europe's offshore wind power in 2017
Capacity is growing fast and turbines getting bigger - some almost as large as the Shard
Multinationals urge EU for renewables goal of 'at least' 35 per cent by 2030
Letter from group of firms including Google, Amazon, Facebook and M&S highlights key role of corporate PPAs in delivering climate and energy targets
Last Saturday, every fourth light bulb in Europe was powered by the wind
WindEurope confirms last weekend saw wind power's share of EU electricity demand hit 24.6 per cent for the first time
Europe adds 6.1GW of wind energy capacity in first half of 2017
WindEurope data shows EU on course for a bumper year in new wind power installations, although growth still being driven by small group of markets