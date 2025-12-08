'There is no upside to delay': How a renewables-based energy system could save Europe $1.6tr

Stuart Stone
clock • 9 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

New study reveals how generation mixes with high shares of renewables will save money for consumers and businesses, even when grid upgrades, energy storage, and back-up power costs are considered

This month marks both the 10th anniversary of the Paris Agreement and the end of the first quarter of a 21st century that is already set to be defined in large part by humanity's collective response to...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

'Another record': UK wind power generation hits all-time high

'Atlantic Bastion': UK beefs up undersea defence to project crucial cables and pipelines

More on Energy

Ofgem approves £28bn plan to boost energy network security and resilience
Energy

Ofgem approves £28bn plan to boost energy network security and resilience

Regulator approves bumper investment package to upgrade the UK's grid and better shield customers from volatile energy bills

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 04 December 2025 • 7 min read
GB Energy pledges to deliver clean power for 10 million homes by 2030
Energy

GB Energy pledges to deliver clean power for 10 million homes by 2030

Government-backed clean energy investment vehicle publishes first strategic plan, setting out how it intends to deliver 15GW of capacity and mobilise £15bn of private finance

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 04 December 2025 • 3 min read
High Court rules 28 oil and gas exploration licences were lawful
Energy

High Court rules 28 oil and gas exploration licences were lawful

High Court upholds oil exploration licences granted under previous government, but says further approvals must account for ocean harm

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 28 November 2025 • 5 min read