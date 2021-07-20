'We need to act fast': Wind energy CEOs urge G20 to acclerate turbine rollout

CEOs of the world's leading wind energy firms and turbine manufacturers have warned G20 leaders they must urgently raise their national wind power ambitions and work to unblock "policy and regulatory bottlenecks" if the world is to stand a chance of meeting climate targets.

In an open letter yesterday, chief executives of major wind energy players including Ørsted, Vestas, Siemens Gamesa, RWE, and SSE - as well as trade bodies Renewable UK, WindEurope, and GWEC - urged G20 leaders to throw their weight behind the burgeoning wind sector if the chances of limiting global warming to 1.5C are to be kept alive.

The letter notes that recent net zero roadmaps published by both the International Energy Agency (IEA) and the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) have projected that wind power will likely need to become the primary source of global electricity generation by 2050.

At present, however, "the world is spinning towards a 2.4C global warming pathway", and current growth forecasts for wind power installations are far below what is needed to put the world on a 1.5C compatible decarbonisation trajectory, with annual deployment needing to quadruple from the record 93GW installed last year, the CEOs warn.

"Should this pace of growth persist, we will fall short of the wind capacity required for carbon neutrality by 2050 by 43 per cent, and effectively be condemned to fail in our collective climate goals," the letter states.

It comes as G20 countries - which include China, India, Brazil, Russia, USA, UK, and the EU - prepare to meet this week in Naples for ministerial sessions on the environment, climate, and energy. The full G20 Summit itself is then set to be hosted by Italy in October, just weeks before the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow.

The letter notes G20 members are home to vast untapped resources for generating onshore, offshore, and floating wind power that could deliver a whopping 56,000GW of capacity. But it warns that critical policy and regulatory bottlenecks are preventing deployment and blocking the flow of much-needed investment in the sector.

The letter therefore calls on G20 economies to raise their national ambitions for wind energy deployment through their Paris Agreement plans - or nationally-determined contributions in UN jargon - and implement effective policy and regulatory frameworks to enable renewable energy deployment.

Moreover, a rapid build-out of clean energy infrastructure and decarbonised grid technologies is needed across the G20, in addition to effective and credible carbon pricing mechanisms to support green energy, net zero-aligned financial flows, and assistance to prepare and re-skill workforces for a rapid renewables rollout over the next decade and beyond, according to the letter.

"As the international group representing most of the world's population and more than 80 per cent of global energy-related CO2 emissions, the G20 holds the power and public duty to strengthen its collective political will and get serious about mitigating climate change," the letter states. "We believe that all the above challenges could be resolved within the necessary time window. However, we need to act fast and with the collective force of government, investors, industry and communities."

In the UK, meanwhile, wind energy trade body RenewableUK yesterday wrote specifically to the British government warning that the target to install 40GW of wind capacity by the end of the decade will not be met without an urgent overhaul of inefficient planning processes and network connections. It also warned that a more predictable supply of seabed leases and financial support is needed so as to secure investment in factories and jobs, according to The Times.