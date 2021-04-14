Europe's wind sector weathers pandemic with €43bn investment in 2020

Wind farms in the UK are getting larger, with Equinor’s planned Dogger Bank project set to have the same capacity as Hinkley Point C | Credit: Equinor

UK leads the way as Europe's onshore and offshore wind sector sees investment grow 70 per cent, despite Covid-19 disruption

Europe invested €43bn in new wind farms in 2020, marking the second highest level of investment on record and a major 70 per cent uptick on the sums channelled into the sector the previous year, as the industry continued to weather the wider economic headwinds caused by the coronavirus crisis.

New figures fromindustry body WindEurope show the overall investment last year supported 20GW of new onshore and offshore wind capacity that is set to come online in the coming years, with 13GW of the new wind farms to be built in the European Union (EU).

Around €17bn of the overall wind investment figure went towards onshore wind, covering 13GW of new capacity, but the lion's share - €26bn - was earmarked for 7GW of new offshore capacity, with large projects such as the UK's Dogger Bank wind farm drive the sector's expansion, WindEurope said.

The figures released yesterday show the UK continues to be the leading European destination for wind energy investment, accounting for €13bn last year, far ahead of the Netherlands with €8bn, France with €6.5bn, and Germany with €4.3bn. However, France and Germany saw the most investment in new onshore wind capacity.

The corporate power purchase agreement (PPA) market - which sees companies buy electricity directly from renewables projects at a fixed long-term price - also continued to grow last year, with 24 new wind energy PPAs covering more than 2GW signed across a range of sectors, the trade body said.

Yet despite investment surging last year, underscoring the resilience of Europe's wind industry during the pandemic, the wind capacity pipeline remains far below what is needed to support the EU's climate goals, according to WindEurope.

With the EU is targeting a 55 per cent reduction in emissions by 2030 from 1990 levels on its journey to becoming the world's first net zero continent by 2050, the trade body said around 27GW of new wind capacity is needed every year throughout the 2020s.

WindEurope CEO Giles Dickson said last year's investment sums showed wind energy remained an attractive investment despite the pandemic, with plenty of capital available to finance new capacity. But he warned permitting remains a bottleneck for new projects, which was causing delays and driving up costs for developers, resulting in fewer projects coming online.

"Europe wants more wind energy to deliver its climate and energy goals," he said. "The technology is available. So is the money. But the right policies are missing, notably on the permitting of new farms where rules and procedures are too complex. The revision of the EU Renewables Directive in the 'Fit for 55' package needs to tackle this. Governments need to simplify their permitting and ensure there are people to process the permit applications. Otherwise there's no point having a higher renewables target."

Edward Northam, head of Green Investment Group (GIG) Europe, said wind power was an increasingly attractive opportunity for investors, and so the challenge for the sector was not accessing capital, but accessing a pipeline of investible projects. "Investors are working hard to address this gap by delivering innovative capital structuring solutions that help make new projects happen," he said.

The update comes alongside separate figures yesterday which show that, in the UK alone, the current overall pipeline for renewables and energy storage projects stands at 86GW of viable projects, according to Cornwall Insight.

The energy analyst said 40.6GW of the pipeline for England, Wales, and Scotland held a development status of 'scoping', with such sites having had a grid connection confirmed with National Grid's register, but having not yet submitted a planning application.

Around 13GW of the pipeline is currently classified as 'application submitted', while sites deemed to be 'awaiting construction' stand at a total of 24.5GW, and those under construction total 7.8GW, according to Cornwall Insight.

"We are currently seeing increased activity in sites classified as scoping, with recent developments in the offshore leasing rounds being undertaken by the Crown Estate and Crown Estate Scotland," explained Cornwall Insight analyst Lucy Dolton. "As such, Cornwall Insight's Renewables Pipeline Tracker now accounts for these sites in its analysis, helping us assess the potential trends from the next Scotwind Leasing round and future Contracts for Difference (CfD) Allocation Rounds."