Coronavirus headwinds: Wind sector forecasts slide but record year still expected

The latest forecasts demonstrate the resilience of the wind sector, according to Bloomberg

BloombergNEF downgrades its 2020 growth forecasts for global wind power capacity as pandemic disrupts supply chains

The global wind power industry looks set for yet another record year of growth in 2020, even taking into account dampened activity and supply chain disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak, according to BloombergNEF (BNEF).

The influential analyst firm now expects global onshore and offshore wind farm capacity to grow nine per cent in 2020 adding almost 66.5GW of capacity in what would be the biggest growth year in the sector's history, according to Bloomberg.

Yet that still marks a significant downgrading on the firm's previous growth forecasts for 2020, which before the pandemic outbreak had predicted a 24 per cent growth rate globally.

It follows similarly dampened expectations unveiled last month by BNEF for the solar, battery, and electric vehicles sectors in 2020 in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis.

Last week the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) also said it would be reassessing its expectations for 2020 in the wake of the current crisis, having initially predicted another record year ahead for the industry after surging capacity growth of more than 60GW worldwide in 2019.

Deep uncertainties remain as to how swiftly supply chains and investment confidence can recover, with much of the world's key economic powers still largely on lockdown.

But despite the weaker expectations, the latest growth forecasts from BNEF demonstrate the resilience of the global wind industry, which is largely reliant on long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) and is therefore shielded against price fluctuations such as those seen in the oil industry, the firm noted.

It said the offshore wind sector in particular - which enjoyed a record year of growth in 2019 - was least likely to be least affected by the economic fallout from the coronavirus crisis, with the world's largest developer Orsted expected to largely continue with its build plans in 2020 as before.

Moreover, many wind projects have been delayed as a result of the pandemic, rather than cancelled altogether, causing BNEF to revise up its growth forecasts for 2021, 2022, and 2023 should the global economy shift into recovery mode later this year, according to the news agency.

Concerns over staffing in the sector remain, however, with factory production of turbines and blades hampered in many parts of the world due to fears over the virus spreading. Siemens Gamesa is one of several manufacturers which has been forced to shut most of its plants in Spain due to strict measures enforced by the country's government to combat Covid-19.

Yesterday, trade body WindEurope said the sector had a "critical role" in ensuring continued supply of electricity across the continent, and issued a public plea to European governments to allow production of essential wind power equipment to continue in factories during the current crisis.

"The industry is organising its workforce to protect health and safety, in many cases significantly reducing the number of workers on site," it said in a statement. "But national governments need to allow for essential manufacturing processes to continue, in particular for the production of components without which global wind energy supply chains will grind to a halt."

The trade body pointed out that 300,000 European's work in wind energy, which currently provides 15 per cent of the continent's electricity and is seen a key part of the EU's Green Deal plans to achieve net zero by 2050.

Separately, meanwhile, WindEurope also teamed up with Solar Power Europe, RE100, CDP, and the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) to launch a new report on Monday aimed at identifying the potential risks associated with corporate PPAs for renewable energy.

Spearheaded by the RE-Source Platform for corporate renewable energy sourcing, the report is set to be updated on a regular basis in a bid to help companies increase their awareness when considering long-term PPAs for solar and wind power, it explained.