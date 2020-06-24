Whitbread
Premier Inn owner to wipe out unnecessary single use plastics by 2025
Parent company Whitbread promises a 'root and branch' review of plastic use to cut back on single use plastics
Premier Inn trials 'UK's first' battery-powered hotel in Edinburgh
The Gyle in Edinbrugh is installing a new 100kW lithium ion battery to store cheaper off-peak energy
In the Green Room with... Whitbread's James Pitcher
Whitbread's director of sustainability on fast cars, coloured bins, and why green business must disprove the 'churn and burn' model
Premier Inn doubles down on solar roof roll out
Whitbread announces plans to add solar arrays to a further 70 hotels, as developer Anesco hails rooftop projects as 'still a viable option for businesses'
Whitbread aims to halve its carbon intensity with new science based target
Premier Inn and Costa Coffee owner joins SBT initiative to drive down emissions across its business and supply chain
Whitbread flicks switch to 100 per cent renewable power
Parent company of Costa Coffee and Premier Inn confirms its UK operations are now running using 100 per cent renewable power