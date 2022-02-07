Leading CEOs join PM's rebooted Business Council in bid to 'accelerate net zero'

A fresh cohort of CEOs featuring many leading lights from the green economy have joined the Prime Minister's rebooted Business Council, which has been tasked with advising the government on a host of issues including the Covid-19 recovery, 'levelling up', and how to accelerate the UK's net zero transition.

Relaunched last week to mark the second anniversary of the UK officially exiting the European Union, the advisory group includes 28 UK CEOs from major net zero-supporting corporates, such as Aviva, ScottishPower, Microsoft, Whitbread, Octopus Energy, and Iceland.

The Business Council will meet quarterly and is expected to support the UK's pandemic recovery and "prioritise delivering the green industrial revolution, creating new jobs and developing a skilled workforce, and unlocking global investment", according to Downing Street.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to co-chair the Business Council alongside Chancellor Rishi Sunak, with the first meeting taking place in the coming weeks. Other senior cabinet members are also expected to attend the meetings, including Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi, and Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan.

With most Covid-19 restrictions having now been lifted, Johnson said that "we can now go further to turbocharge the economy and unleash the benefits of Brexit".

"Harnessing the extraordinary powers of our new Business Council, together we will knuckle down on creating new high skilled, high wage jobs, driving innovation in science and tech, and mobilising investment to deliver the green industrial revolution - all while levelling up and securing the UK as the best place to do business," he said.

It builds on the Build Back Better Business Council which operated last year, with the revamped group set to retain and implement the three focus areas of the previous group - infrastructure, innovation, and skills.

Members of the Business Council span a range of industries including manufacturing, financial services, energy, science, and technology. Several members of the Council touted the UK's net zero transition as a top priority for the group.

Aviva CEO Amanda Blanc said she was "delighted" to join the Business Council. "We all benefit when companies are able to invest in the jobs, skills and infrastructure the country needs to compete globally, and seize the opportunities of a sustainable, low carbon future," she said.

Similarly welcoming his appointment to the group, Keith Anderson, chief executive of energy firm ScottishPower, said the company was "committed to ensuring the economic benefits of net zero are felt in local communities right across the UK".

And Forth Ports CEO and Council member, Charles Hammond, described the government's 'Global Britain' agenda as a "platform to promote innovation, skills and productivity for all UK businesses, large and small".

"This will ensure we are 21st century-ready to trade, attract foreign investment and drive green-based business jobs and growth," he added.

The launch of the Council came amid reports of some pushback within Cabinet against the government's net zero plans, with unnamed Ministers reportedly calling on Johnson to scale back efforts to meet the UK's carbon targets and instead focus on tackling the cost of living crisis.

Rumours of some Ministers getting cold feet over the Conservative Manifesto commitment to net zero that they backed in 2019 have caused concern within the green economy, with hundreds of leading businesses having signed up to net zero goals of their own over the past three years. Experts have also repeatedly stressed that soaring energy bills and wider inflation has little to do with the government's green policies, given the recent increases in energy costs are almost entirely driven by surging global gas prices.

Responding to some of the criticism of the government's net zero strategy from unnamed ministers, Siemens CEO for Great Britain and Ireland, Carl Ennis, issued a statement reiterating how many businesses see the transition as critical for the UK economy both in the short and long term.

"Achieving net zero is not only about saving the planet, but saving humanity," he said. "Now is not the time to weaken our net zero plans. Now is the time to ensure we have a long-term strategy that supports our critical industries to decarbonise, drive regional growth, and level up the UK."

Chancellor Rishi Sunak last week unveiled a £9.1bn plan aimed at easing the burden on struggling households and businesses during the ongoing energy bills crisis, but the approach quickly drew criticism for offering loans that would still need paying back through energy bills from 2023. Sunak also offered no new measures or funding for energy efficiency measures such as home insulation that would help to reduce energy bills in the long term while also cutting CO2.

But Ennis, who is also chair of the Net Zero North West industrial decarbonisation consortium, warned that with manufacturers facing energy price rises of around 65 per cent, the UK needed an integrated, long-term and resilient energy strategy to protect against high costs and deliver the transition net zero.

"Far from scaling back on our net zero ambitions, soaring energy prices for both homes and businesses just serves to highlight why we need an integrated net zero energy strategy in the UK," he said. "This will help to protect us against pressures such as increasing energy prices while enabling the transition to net zero. In the North West we're already developing a resilient net zero energy system with a diverse mix of wind, biomass, tidal, solar, nuclear, ammonia and hydrogen. We have highly skilled industries that are ready to invest in the technologies to drive low carbon products and growth."

In related news, Johnson announced on Friday that Andrew Griffith, MP for Arundel and South Downs, had been appointed as his new policy chief, following the resignation of his close aide Munira Mirza as the fallout from the 'partygate' scandal continued. Griffith had previously served as the UK's Net Zero Business Champion in the run up to the COP26 Climate Summit and has in the past been a vocal support of bolder climate action.

